Aprilia Storm 125: Image Gallery

Aprilia has lowered the entry point to its portfolio with the Storm 125. Priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Pune), it is the most affordable Aprilia, undercutting the SR 125 by almost Rs 8,000. Here’s our selection of detailed shots of the scooter:

Aprilia has carried over the SR’s sleek design language to the Storm 125 as well. However, in order to differentiate it from its sporty sibling, the Storm 125 gets a new colour scheme with new off-road themed graphics.

While the headlamp shape is similar to the one found in the SR 125, the Storm 125 features a single bulb setup with twin pilot lamps flanking it. This is in contrast with the SR 125’s twin bulb units.

The instrument cluster is the same analogue unit as the SR 125. It gets basic readouts like fuel gauge, speedometer and odometer apart from various tell-tale lights.

The Storm 125 rides on a 12-inch alloy wheels shod with 120-section dual-purpose Vee tyre at the front. A telescopic fork and a 150mm drum brake with CBS are offered as standard.

The Storm 125 features a single hook on the apron to hang your grocery bags. It can also be retracted in case you do not need it.

The single-piece seat looks nicely contoured for comfort. Also, the boot lock is on the side body panel, so you’ll have to remove the key from the apron lock slot if you want to open the underseat storage area.

The Storm 125 has a 15-litre underseat storage capacity. It should hold a half-face helmet comfortably. Unfortunately, there’s no USB port nor boot light on offer.

The flush-fitting pillion footpegs are nicely designed to offer a balance of form and function. That said, it remains to be seen how convenient it is to open up while wearing shoes.

The rear comes with a single shock absorber and 140mm drum brake. Here too, there’s a smaller 12-inch wheel but it is wrapped with a relatively fatter 130-section tyre.

