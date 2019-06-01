Aprilia India Launches Storm 125, Its Most Affordable Scooter Yet

Aprilia has launched the Storm 125 at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, Pune).

At this price, it undercuts the SR 125 by almost Rs 8,000.

The Storm gets a different livery than the SR scooters and 12-inch wheels.

It will compete against the TVS Ntorq, Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia and Hero Maestro Edge 125.

Aprilia has launched its most affordable scooter, the Storm 125, at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom, Pune). At this price point, it is almost Rs 8,000 more affordable than the next most affordable Aprilia, the SR 125. Aprilia dealerships across India had already started accepting bookings for the new Storm 125 since the start of the week.

While the new scooter shares the same bodywork as the SR 125 and SR 150, it gets new matte paint schemes and black livery. The Storm 125 is available in two colour options: matte yellow and matte red.

The biggest change is the addition of 12-inch wheels fitted with chunky 120/80 front and 130/80 rear dual-purpose tyres. They replace the 14-inch wheels that both the SR 125 and SR 150 come shod with.

Power comes courtesy the same 124.9cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that also does duty on the SR 125. It makes 9.6PS of power and 9.9Nm of torque. The scooter gets a CVT transmission. Like the motor, the underpinnings too are carried over from the SR 125. It gets the same front fork and rear monoshock as the SR 125. However, in order to keep costs down, the Storm 125 misses out on a front disc brake and instead uses drum brakes on both wheels for braking. It gets CBS as standard fitment.

The Aprilia Storm 125 goes up against the TVS NTorq 125 (Rs 58,252), Honda Grazia (Rs 60,723), Suzuki Access 125 (Rs 61,235) and the recently-launched Hero Maestro Edge 125 (Rs 58,500).

Source: zigwheels.com