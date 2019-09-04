2019 Toyota Yaris Leaked; Will Get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

New Yaris to be offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Dual tone roof will make the Yaris look more dynamic.

Will finally get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

All-black interior with black leatherette upholstery.

New sportier version likely to be based on the V or the range topping VX variant.

The Yaris is currently priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Those who are unaffected by the average Indian buyers’ penchant for SUVs and are looking to put their money down on a compact sedan may have checked out the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna or Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. However, Toyota’s offering in the segment, the Yaris, has not managed to catch the fancy of customers. But the Japanese carmaker is gearing up to change that.

An update to the Yaris is in the works that will freshen up the appeal of the sedan. Toyota will do that by providing a dual-tone roof and diamond-cut alloy wheels to spice up the Yaris’ looks. On the inside, the touchscreen infotainment system will receive the much needed Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. The new Yaris will also feature an all-black cabin theme and black leatherette upholstery compared to the dual-tone finish on the current model will be other changes inside the Yaris’ cabin. All these changes were introduced on the 2020 Brazil-spec Yaris recently.

Pictured: Brazil-spec Yaris

Mechanically, the Yaris will remain unchanged and Toyota will continue to offer it with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 108PS and 140Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT across four variants.

The Yaris might not have been doing well in terms of sales but the sedan does have its strong suits. For example, the Yaris is one of the safest cars in the segment with standard features such as seven airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist Higher variants get more active safety features.

In order to make it a more interesting proposition for customers, we can expect Toyota to reduce the prices of the Yaris once these changes are introduced on the sedan. Expect the updated sedan to be launched in the coming weeks. Currently, the Yaris is priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh (both, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com