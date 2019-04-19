2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Gets Snazzier

Gets two new colours - matte black and white, along with a refreshed set of graphics.

Prices remain unchanged at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It competes against the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple S and the Ducati Monster 821.

Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the 2019 edition of the GSX-S750. The updates are only limited to the addition of two new colours - matte black and Pearl White with a new set of graphics. And no, you don’t have to pay extra. The Suzuki GSX-S750 continues to be priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While, yes, the updates aren’t extensive, the two new colours along with the existing blue and red paint scheme should offer some variety to potential buyers. We particularly like the matte black finish, which gives it that stealthy streetfighter look.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 750cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 114.2PS of power at 10,500 rpm and 81Nm of torque at 9000rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Its rivals the Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple RS and the Kawasaki Z900 which make 111.5PS 123PS and 125PS of power, respectively.

We took the GSX-S750 for a few laps at the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi. Want to know our thoughts?

Here’s the company’s official press release for more details:

Suzuki Motorcycle India brings in 2019 edition of GSX-S750

New Delhi, April 17, 2019: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today launched the 2019 edition of its apex predator GSX-S750 in two new exciting colours – Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with updated graphics pattern.

Commenting on the new edition, Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new color schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing. We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”

Inheriting the aggressiveness of GSX-R series, GSX-S750 rules the streets with a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline four engine that’s designed to maximize smooth throttle response delivering instant and controlled acceleration. Suzuki’s traction control system precisely controls the output by optimizing ignition timing and air delivery depending on the condition delivering smooth, natural and controlled power without interfering with the sportiness of the motorcycle. It comes with a fully digital lightweight instrument cluster and flatly-shaped rear combination LED lights for higher visibility.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 is available across all Suzuki Big Bike dealerships and is priced at INR 746,513 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Source: zigwheels.com