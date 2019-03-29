The recently launched 2019 Ford Figo facelift primarily rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 in India. However, if you’re planning to buy the Figo, you will see the Freestyle in Ford dealerships as well. And while it’s more expensive than the Figo, it’s also more rugged looking.

But is it worth spending some more money on the Freestyle over the Figo? And more importantly, in the same budget, which of these two cars delivers better value?

Dimensions

The Freestyle is longer, wider and taller than the Figo. However, the two cars have an identical wheelbase.

Engine

Petrol

Both the Ford cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with identical power and torque figures.

They also get the same 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Figo, however, also gets the EcoSport’s 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox only.

The Freestyle does not get the option of an automatic transmission.

Despite being powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Figo is more frugal than its crossover counterpart. It should be a result of the hatchback’s lower weight.

Diesel:

Both the Ford cars share the diesel engine as well and have similar power and torque outputs.

The Figo continues to be the more frugal option here as well.

We will compare only similarly priced variants of both the cars. Here's a price table of the variants compared below

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Figo Ambiente vs Freestyle Ambiente

Common features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed-sensing door locks, driver and co-passenger seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.

Exterior: Rear fog lamps, steel wheels, body coloured front and rear bumpers, black grille mesh, black or grey ORVMs and black fog lamp bezel.

Interior: Charcoal black interior and fabric seats.

Comfort and Convenience: Manual adjustable ORVMs, adjustable front headrest, 12V power socket at the front, tilt adjustable steering, foldable rear seats, manual day/night IRVM, front power windows with driver side one touch down and manual AC.

What Ford Figo Ambiente gets over Freestyle Ambiente: Nothing.

What Freestyle Ambiente gets over Figo Ambiente: Roof rails and keyless entry.

Verdict: The Figo is our pick here because it gets almost all the features that are available in the Freestyle, despite being more affordable. It does miss out on roof rails and keyless entry, but it’s nothing you can’t live without.

Figo Titanium vs Freestyle Trend

Common features (over previous variants):

Exterior: Front fog lamps and turn indicator ORVMs.

Infotainment: Both cars get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and navigation.

Comfort and Convenience: Keyless entry, rear power windows, steering mounted controls and reverse parking camera.

What Figo Titanium offers over Freestyle Trend: Alloy wheels, body coloured electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, driver side power window with one-touch up & down, rear defogger, rear washer with wiper, adjustable rear headrest, height adjustable driver seat, push button start and auto AC.

What Freestyle Trend offer over Figo Titanium: Roof rails.

Verdict: The Figo continues to be our pick here as well. For a premium of Rs 6,000, it not only gets features like rear power windows and height adjustable driver seat, but also gets feel-good features like push-button start and auto AC. The Figo Titanium will also look more premium compared to the Freestyle Trend, thanks to the 14-inch alloys and body coloured ORVMs.

Figo Titanium Blu vs Freestyle Titanium:

Common Features (over previous variants):

Exterior: Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, alloy wheels, rear defogger and rear washer and wiper.



Comfort & Convenience: Driver side power window with one-touch up & down, push-button start, auto AC, height adjustable driver seat and height adjustable rear headrest.

What Figo Titanium Blu offers over Freestyle Titanium: Gloss black finish on grille, alloys, ORVMs and roof, body decals, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, blue inserts inside the cabin, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto dimming IRVM and side and curtain airbags.

What Freestyle Titanium offers over Figo Titanium Blu: Roof rails, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control and hill launch assist.

Verdict: The Figo Titanium Blu is certainly a more attractive package compared to the Freestyle Titanium. It’s more feature rich and safe for the family too as it gets side and curtain airbags. The Freestyle isn’t too far behind in terms of the value it offers either. The additional active safety features like ESP, traction control and hill-launch assist will come in really handy for those who often drive alone or with a front passenger in the ghats or mountains. But since we don’t expect a majority of people to do that, the Figo Titanium Blu is our pick for the masses.



Source: cardekho.com