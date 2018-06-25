Audi Q5 Petrol To Launch On 28 June

Audi has confirmed that it will launch the petrol-powered Q5 in India on 28 June. Currently, the German SUV can only be had with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 190PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque, coupled to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

While Audi India has not revealed any details about the petrol motor, we expect the second-gen Q5 to come equipped with the 2.0-litre, 252PS petrol engine with which it made its international debut. The same engine powers the India-spec Audi Q7 40 TFSI in the same state of tune. While it is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission in the Q7, it’s available with the 7-speed dual-clutch S tronic gearbox with the Q5 2.0 TFSI.

The petrol-powered Q5’s equipment list is expected to remain the same as its diesel version. That means it will get features such as eight airbags, Isofix child seat anchors, Audi parking system plus with reverse camera, auto hold function, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s MMI interface and Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Q5 2.0 TFSI will compete against the BMW X3 xDrive30i (Rs 56.9 lakh ex-showroom pan-India) and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Sport 4Matic (Rs 54.50 lakh ex-showroom Delhi) in India, both of which sport 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engines too. It will also help the Q5 compete against the petrol-hybrid Lexus NX 300h (Rs 54.78 lakh to Rs 57.18 lakh ex-showroom pan-India).

Source: Cardekho.com