RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cautions Against 'Urban Maoism','Neo-Left'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said Maoism has always been "urban" and the neo-Left doctrine of urban Naxals is to establish an "anti-national" leadership with blind followers solely committed to them.

He charged that "urban Maoism" was propagating falsehood and spreading hatred in the society.

Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda, he said.

"These people (Maoists) take strength from the country's enemies and always malign the nation wherever they go," he charged in his annual Vijayadashmi address at the RSS headquarters at Reshimbag in Nagpur.

To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the 'neo-Left' doctrine of these urban Naxals, he said.

Their cohorts already established in social media, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities, he added.

Through the manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion - essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation a world of psychological warfare is being carved out, he charged.

"This is called as Mantrayuddh in our traditional rajneeti shastras," he said.

Bhagwat said the government and the administration need to address this.

A number of well-known activists in the country were arrested in the recent past for their alleged links with naxals.

