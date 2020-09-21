ASUS Enters Into Commercial PC Market In India

ASUS India, Indian arm of Taiwan-headquartered, multinational computer hardware and electronics company, today announced the launchofa wide portfolio ofcommercial PC products in India under the brand umbrella of ASUS ExpertBook and ASUS ExpertCenter.

Some of the product details are placed below :

ASUS Expert Series – Built to meet the latest needs of new gen workforce, ASUS Expert Series of Commercial PCs will offer innovative cutting-edge tech solutions for business users leveraging ASUS’s over 30 years of integrated engineering expertise in the PC business. Catering to businesses of all sizes, including educational institutions, government, micro businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers, ASUS will provide comprehensive solutions for their respective computing needs

ASUSExpertBook B9–Theworld's lightest and most powerful14-inch business laptop, built with best in class strength magnesium lithium alloy, with up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and 24hr battery backup that provides bespoke flagship experience

ASUSExpertBook P2–Most versatile and powerfulbusiness laptop in its segment with Nvidia Discrete Graphicsand up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

ASUSPRO ExpertBookP1 series–Affordableseries of 14” and 15” Laptops with segment leading features such as FHD Display with thin bezels, fingerprint sensor and up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter Desktop series–Business desktops specially designed for enterprise, organizational, governmental use,SMBs and SOHO to fulfill all business needs

ASUS AiO series –Stunning beautiful all-in-one PC with very slim-bezel NanoEdge FHD IPS display, segment leading connectivity, SonicMaster audio, wireless peripherals, that supports up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor

The ASUS Expert Series include:

ASUS ExpertBook range of 6 laptops, namely - FlagshipExpertBook B9 (B9450FA), ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB), ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 series (P1440FA, P1410CJA, P1545FA, and P1510CJA)

ASUSPRO ExperCenter range of 3 Desktops, namely–ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3(D340MC), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF) and flagshipASUSPRO ExpertCenterD8 (D840SA)

ASUS also launched 2 All in Ones, namely the ASUSAiO (V222FA) and ASUSAiO (V241FA)

Speaking on the launch, Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our ExpertBook Series in India. With Expert Series, we are offering enterprises the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology, groundbreakinginnovation, and unparalleled performance of our commercial PCs. ASUS Expert Series Brand has a singular aim to fulfill your vision with our passion. Our Expert series of products will enable you to enhance your performance in whichever area of work you pursue and help you shine as an Expert.

Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel Indiasaid,“The PC continues to play a critically important role for all types of businesses especially in current times,and these latest Expert series offerings from ASUS, powered by Intel® Core™ processors, deliver the intelligent performance features that enable businesses to work efficiently and accelerate productivity.”

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA): Master of Lightness and Power

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA), the world’s lightest 14’ business laptop,weighs just 995 grams with 14.9mm-thin profile, that provides unmatched performance and durability. A frameless four-sided NanoEdge display means the B9’s 14-inch panel fits into a standard 13-inch laptop chassis with an astounding 94% screen-to-body ratio. Even with its small form factor, the ExpertBook B9 can be expected to deliver uninterrupted performance up to an impressive 24 hours of runtime to get through the work day and more, with extra comfort features like the ErgoLift hinge for an improved typing experience, Amazon Alexa support, and a Harman Kardon-optimized audio system.

ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): Segment Leading Performance and Versatility

ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB) is a lightweight business laptop that is ideal for all-round productivity, with military-grade robustness and corporate-level security. Built for speed and best in class graphic performance ExpertBook P2 is Powered by10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® discrete graphics, and a fast 7200 RPM Hard Disk, even in the base variant. There is also an option to upgrade or opt for ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs storage. ExpertBook P2 provides all the productivity features modern businesses require.The laptop also features a dual-storage design, up to 13-hours battery life, comprehensive I/O connectivity, and the ASUS SensePoint pointing nub. Sporting a chic, minimal design, its compact chassis weighs just 1.6 kg and features a thin-bezel NanoEdge 14 inch FHD display, which allows a larger screen to fit into a smaller13-inch chassis. A cleverly designed 180° hinge makes it easy to share content or collaborate with others.

ASUSExpertBook P1 series

ExpertBook P1 series is a new professional laptop series that positions effortless performance, exciting innovations, and serious productivity at affordable prices.ASUS India launched four variants namely - P1545FA, P1510CJA, P1410CJA and P1440FA.

Available in both 14-inch and 15-inch models, ExpertBook P1 series is powered up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processors for maximum multi-tasking productivity and great battery efficiency. It also boasts a gorgeous two-sided NanoEdge display (except P1440FA)for maximum screen size in minimal space.

ASUSPRO ExpertCenter DesktopSeries

ASUS launched three desktops especially designed for enterprise, organizational, governmental use, and SMBs, SOHO; they are ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA), ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF), and the ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC).

ASUSAll-in-One PC Series.

ASUS also launched stunning beautiful all-in-one PCs with slim-bezel Nano Edge multi-touch display that support up to 10th GenIntel Core i5 processor.

ASUS AiO (V241FA) is a 23.8-inch impressive all-in-one PC designed for effortless everyday computing. The stylish AiO V241 has a Full HD NanoEdge multi-touch display with wide-view technology and a near-invisible physical bezel design that gives an incredible 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The displayis enhanced with exclusive ASUS Splendid and ASUS Tru2Life Video technologies to deliver vibrant and vivid visuals with superb detail. The impressive AiO V241 has a powerful ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system incorporating two advanced bass- reflex speakers for incredibly rich, full and immersive sound.Designed for smooth, responsive performance, AiO V241 is powered by up to the8th GenIntel® Core™ i5 processor.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING:

Available soon at ASUS Exclusive Stores(only B9 and AiO), Amazon.in, Croma.com, Croma Retail Stores, Flikpart.com, RelianceDigital.in, Reliance Digital Retail Stores, and leading Commercial PCchannel partners.

· ASUS ExpertBookB9 (B9450FA):102,228/- onwards

· ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB): 58,697/- onwards

· ASUSPRO ExpertBook P1 Series: 25,323/- onwards

· ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA): 55,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

· ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF): 29,669/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

· ASUSPRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC): 27,429/- onwards (inclusive of a monitor)

· ASUS AiO (V241FA): 58,466/- onwards

· ASUSAiO (V222FA): 25,839/- onwards

