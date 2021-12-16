Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Ashok Gehlot Asserts The Love Of Rajasthani's Made Him Chief Minister And Not His Caste

The government led by Gehlot had faced a crisis last year after the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership.

2021-12-16T21:14:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 9:14 pm

 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claimed he would not have become the chief minister of Rajasthan if the voting was on the basis caste, as he is the lone MLA from his community.

The multi-term chief minister was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium here.

"I became the chief minister for a third time. I could not have become the chief minister on the basis of the caste...I am the only MLA from my caste.

He also said if the basic spirit of the Constitution is followed, issues like politics in the name of religion will end.

(With PTI Inputs)

