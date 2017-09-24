The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:49 pm National

All Governments 'Opportunists', Says Arundhati Roy After Pakistan Uses Her Statement To Slam India At UNGA

When contacted, Roy was even-handed in her response -- neither keen to be used in this manner for strategic ends, nor willing to step back from her considered stance.
Outlook Web Bureau
All Governments 'Opportunists', Says Arundhati Roy After Pakistan Uses Her Statement To Slam India At UNGA
File Photo
All Governments 'Opportunists', Says Arundhati Roy After Pakistan Uses Her Statement To Slam India At UNGA
outlookindia.com
2017-09-24T14:53:58+0530

Author Arundhati Roy called all governments “opportunists” after Pakistan piggybacked on her 2015 statement to put India on the backfoot after New Delhi’s stinging criticisms of its neighbour’s terror infrastructure.

Replying to India foreign minister Sushma Swaraj’s hard-hitting speech against Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday quoted Roy's statement that the "whole population of Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and Christians are being forced to live in terror" 

Advertisement opens in new window

When contacted, Roy was even-handed in her response -- neither keen to be used in this manner for strategic ends, nor willing to step back from her considered stance.

"All governments and their spokespersons are opportunistic. That cannot become a reason for writers and journalists not to write what they have to write," she told Outlook.

Roy who had in 2015, returned her National Award as part of what she called an "unparalleled political movement against ideological viciousness" found mention in Lodhi's speech who invoked the writer's quotes to slam the Indian government.

“Much of what is in the air in India now is pure terror, in Kashmir, in other places,” Lodhi quoted Roy's statement from an article she had written for the Indian Express during the 'Award Vapsi' campaign in 2015.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arundhati Roy Maleeha Lodhi Sushma Swaraj Delhi - New Delhi India Pakistan Terrorism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi To Take Over As CAG Tomorrow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters