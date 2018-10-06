Appointment Of VCs: Tamil Nadu Governor Alleges Money Changed Hands

﻿
Purohit had appointed nine Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu purely on merit.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit
File Photo
2018-10-06T18:36:12+0530

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, while addressing a conference on "Enhancing Quality Education" Saturday, alleged corruption running into crores of rupees in the appointment of Vice Chancellors of universities in the state.

Purohit said he came to know that Vice Chancellors are being appointed on the basis of exchange of huge amounts.

The governor was unable to believe the current practice when he first discovered it and decided to change it.

Purohit had appointed nine Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu purely on merit.

Reacting to Purohit's charge, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss wondered what action the Governor has taken to punish the culprits.

Ramadoss said it was not enough to detect presence of corruption in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, it was also the Governor's duty to take action against those involved in corruption.

According to Ramadoss, there is corruption in the appointment of Vice Chancellors to Assistant Professors in the state.

 

(IANS)

