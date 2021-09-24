Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Online Filing Of Declaration Form Gets Easier For UP Sugarcane Farmers, Uploading Details Not Needed Anymore

The registered sugarcane farmers will be given ID while filling the online declaration form, uploading is not mandatory anymore.

Online Filing Of Declaration Form Gets Easier For UP Sugarcane Farmers, Uploading Details Not Needed Anymore
Representational Image | File Photo

Trending

Online Filing Of Declaration Form Gets Easier For UP Sugarcane Farmers, Uploading Details Not Needed Anymore
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T14:08:07+05:30
Bharat Singh

Bharat Singh

More stories from Bharat Singh
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 2:08 pm

Taking another initiative to provide excellent digital facility to the sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and save their time and money and in view of the suggestions of the farmers received on the departmental toll-free number ERP, the process of filling the online declaration form on the website has been made more simple in the interest of farmers.

Under the Smart Sugarcane Kisan Project, sugarcane farmers are currently filling the declaration form online very fast. On the department's toll-free number 1800-121-3203, it was informed by the farmers and departmental officers that the speed of the project website had slowed down due to filing and applying of the declaration form by all the farmers simultaneously, due to which the online application and declaration- It was taking a long time to complete the letter filling process.

Taking quick cognizance of this problem of sugarcane farmers, immediate talks were held with the departmental officers and the service provider of the project and the process of filling online membership and declaration form was further simplified. Under which now farmers will have to login ID. There will be no need to upload any deatils  and the site will now be opened for filling online declaration form etc. by just entering your registered mobile number with last four digits of your aadhaar number or bank account number. If the farmer's Aadhaar number, bank account number and mobile number are not registered, then the farmers will have to contact their societies and get them registered.

With this decision, the registered sugarcane farmers will be greatly facilitated, where in the past to open the website, they had to upload Aadhar card, I.D.  etc. Now it will not be needed and the labor and time of the farmers will be saved. The speed of the website will also become faster due to the reduced load of data uploading on the server of the website, and all the work related to the website of the farmers will be completed at a faster speed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sugarcane Department, Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development, Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy says that in the last weeks itself, the requirement of uploading revenue khatauni while filling the online declaration form was also abolished by the department for the convenience of the farmers.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Bharat Singh Lucknow Sugarcane Farmers Uttar Pradesh Smart Sugarcane Kisan Project Aadhar Card National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Reporter Dies During Live Coverage Of Elephant Stuck In Odisha River

Reporter Dies During Live Coverage Of Elephant Stuck In Odisha River

Schools To Reopen In Himachal Pradesh Under Covid-19 Protocol

Kamala Harris To Hold Meeting With Quad Leaders

In Rajasthan Law And Order Situation Is BJP’s Rallying Point To Corner Ashok Gehlot Govt

Shootout At Delhi's Rohini Court: Gangster Jitendra Gogi Killed

‘Wonder God Will Accept Offerings Of A Priest Who Molests Minor Girl’: Kerala HC

BJP And Nishad Party To Contest UP Elections 2022 In An Alliance

UPSC Allows Unmarried Women For Defence, Naval Exams Following SC Verdict

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from India

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On India's Caste System

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai-based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On the stands today.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement