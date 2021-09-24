Online Filing Of Declaration Form Gets Easier For UP Sugarcane Farmers, Uploading Details Not Needed Anymore

Taking another initiative to provide excellent digital facility to the sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh and save their time and money and in view of the suggestions of the farmers received on the departmental toll-free number ERP, the process of filling the online declaration form on the website has been made more simple in the interest of farmers.

Under the Smart Sugarcane Kisan Project, sugarcane farmers are currently filling the declaration form online very fast. On the department's toll-free number 1800-121-3203, it was informed by the farmers and departmental officers that the speed of the project website had slowed down due to filing and applying of the declaration form by all the farmers simultaneously, due to which the online application and declaration- It was taking a long time to complete the letter filling process.

Taking quick cognizance of this problem of sugarcane farmers, immediate talks were held with the departmental officers and the service provider of the project and the process of filling online membership and declaration form was further simplified. Under which now farmers will have to login ID. There will be no need to upload any deatils and the site will now be opened for filling online declaration form etc. by just entering your registered mobile number with last four digits of your aadhaar number or bank account number. If the farmer's Aadhaar number, bank account number and mobile number are not registered, then the farmers will have to contact their societies and get them registered.

With this decision, the registered sugarcane farmers will be greatly facilitated, where in the past to open the website, they had to upload Aadhar card, I.D. etc. Now it will not be needed and the labor and time of the farmers will be saved. The speed of the website will also become faster due to the reduced load of data uploading on the server of the website, and all the work related to the website of the farmers will be completed at a faster speed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sugarcane Department, Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development, Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy says that in the last weeks itself, the requirement of uploading revenue khatauni while filling the online declaration form was also abolished by the department for the convenience of the farmers.