Amit Shah Confident BJP Will Win At Least 130 Seats In Karnataka Elections

The Congress wants to win the Karnataka assembly elections in an "undemocratic" manner and the "voter ID scandal" showed its desperation, BJP president Amit Shah alleged today.

Speaking after winding up the party's campaign for the May 12 polls, he sounded confident about the BJP forming a government on its own.

The BJP would win at least 130 seats in the 224-member assembly and there was no need to take any party's support, he claimed.

"The Congress wants to win elections in an undemocratic manner... The developments in the last three days have sent a shock wave across India among those who are concerned about strengthening democracy," he said, referring to the seizure of "bogus" voter ID cards from a flat here.

Shah, who extensively campaigned in the state, was addressing a press conference here after leading a massive road show in Badami constituency from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting besides Chamundeshwari seat in Mysuru.

"The way bogus voter cards were made in a flat... The way counterfoils of forms for inclusion of voters were found, the way colour printers and computers were found there, it tells us how desperately the Congress wants to win the election," the BJP president said.

To a query, Shah said B S Yeddyurappa would serve full term as chief minister (in the event of BJP coming to power).

He also said mining baron Janardhana Reddy, an accused in illegal mining case, has nothing do with the BJP, adding, "what I have said is final."

The BJP has come under attack from the Congress over fielding the Reddy brothers -- G Somashekhara Reddy (Ballari) and G Karunakara Reddy (Harappanahalli) and their associates in the polls.

