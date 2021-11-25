Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Amit Shah Asks Industries To Invest In Northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked industries to invest in the Northeast and said the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region.

Amit Shah Asks Industries To Invest In Northeast

Trending

Amit Shah Asks Industries To Invest In Northeast
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T14:05:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 2:05 pm

Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the eight states in the region.

He said massive development work has been going on in the Northeast, infrastructure has been improved a lot, road, rail and air connectivity has also been improved. By 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the eight states by air, seven of the eight state capitals will be connected through rail, and a network of roads is operational.

"Time has come to invest in the Northeast, empower the Northeast, give a boost to the Northeast and bring the Northeast into the nation's development trajectory," Shah said. The home minister said he understood that making investment is a big issue for any businessman but the Modi government has created an environment for investment in the Northeast with proper infrastructure.

Related Stories

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Re-Imposes Ban On Construction Activities

He assured the industries that all the state governments will cooperate if they come to invest in the region. Shah said there are opportunities in sectors like tourism, Information Technology, agriculture and organic food, which the industries can explore in the Northeast.

He said the prime minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and global power house by 2024-25 will be successful only when the entire eastern region is developed at par with the rest of the country.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Narendra Modi India New Delhi Delhi Investments Northeast India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: India Fight Back, Iyer Scores Fifty On Debut

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement