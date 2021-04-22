April 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Yamuna Sports Complex Is Now A COVID Centre As Coronavirus Goes Berserk In Delhi

Yamuna Sports Complex Is Now A COVID Centre As Coronavirus Goes Berserk In Delhi

The centre has a total bed capacity of 880 beds, which includes 200 beds with oxygen supply.

PTI 22 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Yamuna Sports Complex Is Now A COVID Centre As Coronavirus Goes Berserk In Delhi
Yamuna Sports Complex at Delhi has been converted to a Covid emergency ward with 200 beds having oxygen supply.
PTI Photo
Yamuna Sports Complex Is Now A COVID Centre As Coronavirus Goes Berserk In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-04-22T11:34:26+05:30

The Yamuna Sports Complex started functioning as COVID centre on Wednesday amid spiralling coronavirus infections and huge shortage of beds in Delhi. (More Sports News)

The centre has a total bed capacity of 880 beds, which includes 200 beds with oxygen supply. It will be monitored by Seemapuri Subdivisional Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, according to a statement.

"The Yamuna Sports Complex at Delhi is now converted to Covid emergency ward and will be functioning from noon onwards as on 21/04/21. Patients with Covid emergency can be admitted here," the release from the centre said.

On April 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced his government's decision of attaching banquet halls, schools and sports complexes to hospitals to increase the number of beds.

Delhi reported a record 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths on Tuesday, with the positivity rate shooting up to 32.82 per cent -- meaning every third sample came out positive. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Eoin Morgan Unfazed By His Poor Form

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Sports COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos