Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Avani Lekhara and Other Paralympians

Just like the rest of the country, Bollywood stars too wished Paralympians Avani Lekhara, after she became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the Paralympics or Olympics, after winning the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

From actors Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the 19-year-old.

Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ What a debut! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zBzCWGFm7X — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2021

Got off a âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ and good news was awaiting me... Heartiest Congratulations Avani Lekhara for Winning #GoldðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂ. You've made history & made the Nation proud ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #TokyoParalympics@AvaniLekhara #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0ic82LBbU1 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 30, 2021

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Several Bollywood celebs also wished other Paralympians including Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajharia, and Sundar Gurjar who won two silver medals and one bronze medal, respectively at the sporting tournament.

After Sumit Antil created a new world record and won the gold medal in men's javelin throw event India's medal count has risen to eight, including two golds, three more than the four secured in the 2016 Rio Games.

