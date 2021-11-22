Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday stated that it would hike the prices of all its prepaid plans, effective November 26. The telecom operator stated that the move was aimed at maintaining the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 300 per user. This, the company stated, would help enable a financially healthy business model.

The company added that the hike would aid the company's investments in networks and spectrum and enable adequate room to roll out 5G services in the country.

As per the revised chart, its unlimited voice bundle prepaid plan is priced at Rs 149, which comes with 28-day validity, unlimited calling and 100 daily SMSes, would be available at Rs 179.

3 GB data top-up which was previously available at Rs 48, has been hiked to Rs 58.

The telecom operator's revenue rose by 18.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to Rs 28,326 crore in the September-end quarter. Its operations in India gathered revenues worth 19,890 crore in the same period on a year-over-year basis.

The average revenue per user stood at Rs 153 in the second quarter this year against Rs 143 crore in the comparable period last year.

As per TRAI data, Bharati Airtel had added 1.38 lakh subscribers in August, which bought its cumulative tally to 35.4 crore subscribers. The data informed that Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator had added approx 6.5 lakh subscribers in August. It catered to a total of approx 44.4 crore subscribers.

TRAI also informed that Airtel's 4G services registered an almost two and a half times jump in download speeds in the same month.

The regulatory added that in terms of market share, Jio led the race holding 37.4 per cent of the market share. Airtel stood second with 29.85 per cent, Vodafone-Idea held 22.89 per cent whereas state-operated BSNL commanded a 9.63 per cent market share.