After Pahlaj's Exit, Vidya Balan In Prasoon Joshi-Led Censor Board Panel

After the removal of Pahlaj Nihalani as the Censor Board Chief, a new board was reconstituted with actor Vidya Balan among its members.

Headed by Prasoon Joshi, the new members of the reconstituted Board, as announced in a press release Friday evening, are as follows:

-Gautami Tadimalla

-Narendra Kohli

Advertisement opens in new window

-Naresh Chandra Lal

-Neil Herbert Nongkynrih

-Vivek Agnihotri

-Waman Kendre

-Vidya Balan

-T.S. Nagabharana

-Ramesh Patange

-Vani Tripati Tikoo

-Jeevitha Rajasekhar

-Mihir Bhuta

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to reconstitute the existing Central Board of Film Certification as follows with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release.

Commenting on the new members, the new Censor Board chief said, "All the good people who join will make a difference. I think it has to be done together and there has to be some sort of understanding which has to brought in this is a job, it needs to be done and we need to look at it constructively. That's what I would do. I would do it to the best of my abilities."

Joshi further spoke about his newly-appointed position, "I believe in taking on responsibilities. The way I have fulfilled other responsibilities, I will give my best to this new task as well. I am happy that people have expectations from me and I deeply respect the film industry."

Advertisement opens in new window

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit sees the end of Pahlaj Nihalani's era and begining of Prasoon Joshi's era as a silver lining for the filmdom.

"We all respect him a lot and as a writer, as a thinker, he identifies with today's cinema," he told ANI.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar calls is a 'welcome move by I&B ministry.'



ANI