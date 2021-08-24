August 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Afghanistan's Shiite Minority Hazaras Call On Taliban To Set Up Inclusive Government

Afghanistan's Shiite Minority Hazaras Call On Taliban To Set Up Inclusive Government

Shiite leader Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi said the country's Shiite clerics have issued a declaration stating that a future parliament in Afghanistan should include members of different sects of Islam

Associated Press (AP) 24 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Afghanistan's Shiite Minority Hazaras Call On Taliban To Set Up Inclusive Government
Representational Image
AP
Afghanistan's Shiite Minority Hazaras Call On Taliban To Set Up Inclusive Government
outlookindia.com
2021-08-24T18:58:33+05:30

Afghanistan's Hazaras, a Shiite minority, are calling on the Taliban to set up an inclusive government in which all ethnic groups would have a voice.

Shiite leader Sayed Hussain Alimi Balkhi said the country's Shiite clerics have issued a declaration stating that a future parliament in Afghanistan should include members of different sects of Islam.

He asked for freedom of religion under an Islamic government and asked that there be separate courts for Shiites that follow Jafari jurisprudence, “in accordance with the provisions of law.”

The Shiite concerns come as the Taliban negotiating team in Qatar has been was insisting on implementation of Islamic law, and specifically Hanafi laws which are a major school of Sunni jurisprudence, in the laws and the constitution of Afghanistan.

The Taliban are a Sunni militant group.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan Successfully Test Launches Indigenously Developed Rocket System 'Fatah-1'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Shiite Minority Hazaras Afghanistan Taliban Inclusive Government Taliban Government International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos