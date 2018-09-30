AFC U-16 Championship, India vs South Korea: When And Where To Watch The Quarter-Final Match Live

History beckons for Indian football. A win against South Korea in their quarter-final of AFC U-17 Championship on Monday will not only book a last-four spot in the tournament but also qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

India have played at a FIFA World Cup, as a host, which is different from qualifying. If the colts manage to pull off a win against the heavyweights at Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, it will be a red-letter day for India.

India qualified for the quarter-finals by virtue of finishing second from Group C while South Korea who scored 12 goals without conceding any topped Group D.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: October 1 (Monday)

Time: Coverage starts at 6 PM IST onwards

Venue: Petaling Jaya Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TV Listing: Sports 2/2HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar (Not Confirmed)

Chance to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup âÂÂ

Historic moment in #IndianFootball âÂÂ âÂÂ

LIVE Broadcast âÂÂ âÂÂ âÂÂ



We've just received telecast approvals from AFC, and will now bring you LIVE broadcast of #INDvKOR in the AFC U16 Championships QF. Watch on and be part of history! — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) September 29, 2018

Indian squad

GK - Lalbiakhlua Jongte (1), Santosh Singh (20), Niraj Kumar (23);

DF - Thoiba Moirangthem (2), Harpreet Singh (3), Shabas Ahammed Moothedath (4), Gurkirat Singh (5), Bikash Yumnam (16), Samir Kerketta (19), Lalrokima (21), Manish Chaudhary (22);

MF - Ravi Bahadur Rana (7), Lalchhanhima Sailo (10), Givson Moirangthem (11), Bhuvnesh Shendre (12), Ricky John Shabong (14), Eric Rempuatpuia Chhangte (17), Vikram Pratap Singh (6);

FW - Bekey Oram (8), Ridge Demello (9), Harpreet Rulbir (13), Shanon Veigas (15), Reuben Letkhotinchon (18)