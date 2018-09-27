‘Adultery Dents Individuality Of Women’: Top Quotes By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered its judgement on constitutional validity of penal provision of adultery saying that unequal treatment of women invites the wrath of the Constitution.



The apex court's five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the beauty of the Constitution is that it includes "the I, me and you".

Below are the top quotes ------

--Any provision treating women with inequality is not constitutional: CJI.

-- Equality is governing parameter of the Constitution: CJI.

-- Unequal treatment of women invites wrath of Constitution, says CJI.

-- CJI says it's time to say husband is not the master of woman.

-- Section 497 of the IPC is manifestly arbitrary the way it deals with women: CJI.

-- Adultery can be treated as civil wrong for dissolution of marriage.

-- There can't be any social licence which destroys a home: CJI

-- Adultery can be a ground for civil wrong, a ground for divorce but not criminal offence: CJI.

-- -- Adultery might not be cause of unhappy marriage, it could be result of an unhappy marriage: CJI.

-- We declare Sect 497 IPC and Sec 198 CrPC dealing with prosecution of offences against marriage as unconstitutional: CJI & Justice Khanwilkar.

-- Adultery dents individuality of women: CJI.