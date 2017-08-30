Actress Abduction: Pulsar Suni Names Kavya Madhavan As ‘The Madam’ Who Gave Him Money

The main accused in the Kerala actress abduction case, Pulsar Suni, has named Kavya Madhavan, a leading star in Malayalam and the wife of the co-accused Super Star Dileep, as ‘the madam’ who gave him money.

“Didn’t I mention earlier? Didn’t I say it’s Kavya? Suni asked a group of reporters while he was being taken to the Ernakulam CJM court. Responding to the repeated questions by the media persons, he also asked, “Am I not a criminal? Why do you want to listen to the confessions of a criminal?”

According to reports in Malayalam, Suni’s revelation has put an end to the rumours surrounding Suni’s reference to a madam who had given him money.

Manorama Online reported that Suni had earlier said that Kavya’s claim of not knowing him was not true. He had also said in court that the madam had given him money but did not know anything about the abduction conspiracy.

Suni’s revelation has come a day after Kavya’s star husband Dileep was denied bail for the second time by the Kerala High Court.

According to the police, Dileep had in 2013 offered Rs. 1.5 crore to Suni to attack the actress.

The police had earlier raided a boutique owned by Kavya in connection with the case and had even questioned her along with her mother.

A leading actress in south Indian films was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle for two hours by the main accused on the night of February 17.