35-40% Of Content Downloaded Daily From India Is Pornography: Report

Despite blocking more than 3,500 porn websites by the government, experts say 35-40% of content downloaded per day from India is pornography.

According a report, quoting Kislay Chaudhary, director of the Indian Cyber Army (ICA), by Mail Today, there are no exact statistics but findings show that search engines get over 1,16,000 queries daily related to child pornography.

Advertisement opens in new window

“The volume of such content can be estimated as every second around 380 people are looking for 'adult' content on search engines. Around 25% of all search engine queries are related to pornography which will be about 68 million search queries a day," Chaudhary told Mail Today.

Recent trends show that maximum child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content is being shot on mobile devices and tier 2, 3 and four cities have emerged as major contributors. The ICA research shows Kerala is a major contributor of CSAM content, while states like Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal are high in viewing it.

The report comes two days after the Delhi police arrested a British national, who allegedly sexually assaulted three visually impaired minor inmates of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in south Delhi's RK Puram. The police also recovered objectionable pictures of 15-20 children his phone and laptop.

The Centre recently informed the Supreme Court that it has adopted several steps to crack down on online child sexual abuse content, including blocking 3,522 websites carrying child pornographic materials in June this year, adds the tabloid.

Advertisement opens in new window

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed Facebook, Google, WhatsAap, Microsoft and Yahoo to come up with the number of complaints they received in the last two years for allowing obscene material like child pornography and rape videos to be circulated through their platforms and action taken by them, according PTI.

It had directed the CBI to probe the cases and catch hold of culprits committing rapes and sharing the video through the social networking sites.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), there were 391.50 million Internet subscribers in the country as on December 31, 2016.

India has the second-largest number of internet users in the world after China and according to the telecom ministry, 730 million Internet users are anticipated in the country by 2020.