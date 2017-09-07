The Website
07 September 2017 International

300 Sikh, Hindu Students Displaced As Private School Shut Down in Pakistan

The Rising Hope school, in Mohallah Jogan Shah in Peshawar, was closed down by the owner of the property following a dispute with the school owner.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image/AP
outlookindia.com
2017-09-07T18:42:26+0530

About 300 students, mostly from the Sikh and Hindu communities, were displaced after a private school was shut down over a tenancy dispute in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Rising Hope school, in Mohallah Jogan Shah in Peshawar, was closed down by the owner of the property following a dispute with the school owner.

The KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) stepped in and offered admissions to the displaced students in the government-run schools in their vicinity.

The ESED, which has no jurisdiction over the privately- owned schools, has seven schools – one of which is located near the closed school.

The ESED welcomes all students, including those from the Sikh and Hindu communities, to study in any of these government schools.

(PTI)



