2019 Ducati Multistrada 950 Spied

Ducati is gearing up to unveil its 2019 product portfolio consisting of the new Diavel 1260, Hypermotard 950 and the Panigale V4 R, among others at the 2018 EICMA. Now, we’ve come across spy shots of a Multistrada undergoing tests, suggesting that Ducati could also reveal the 2019 Multistrada 950 at the premier motorcycle show.

The motorcycle spotted testing seems to be wearing the Multistrada 1260’s larger fairing. This should lend the 2019 Multistrada range of bikes a more uniform look. The front wheel hub, brake caliper mount, part of the knuckle guards and the rear swingarm are now painted silver instead of black. While the cosmetic changes seem limited, we expect the motor and electronics to receive serious updates.

The 950cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine is expected to be carried over. However, it is likely to receive a hydraulic clutch instead of the previous cable operated one, something Ducati did with the 2019 Scramblers. We expect the new motor to carry the same updates like the upcoming 2019 Hypermotard though both engines look visually different. The updated engine is expected to comply with Euro V emission norms and also receive a slight bump in power, possibly closer to 120PS.

Given that Ducati has equipped the 2019 Scrambler range with cornering ABS, it is safe to assume that the upcoming Multistrada 950 will get the update as well. It might even come with more riding modes and an IMU-based traction control that takes lean angles into account as well.

On the suspension front, the remote preload adjuster that comes on the current Multistrada 950 is missing on this one. Could it be that the Multistrada 950 will get a higher specced ‘S’ variant that gets Ducati’s Skyhook Suspension (DSS) from the larger Multistrada 1260 S? Would we also see a Multistrada 950 Enduro soon? Well, only time will tell.

For more details, stay tuned for the worldwide reveal of the new Ducati on November 4.

Source: zigwheels.com