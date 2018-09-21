2019 BMW R 1250 GS Details Revealed

Details about the 2019 BMW R 1250 GS are out, and as expected it features an all-new 1254cc motor. And it’s not just the capacity that’s gone up. It features a lot of updated internals, even having tech never before seen on BMW bikes.



Cosmetic updates:

While the 2019 R 1250 GS retains the familiar ADV silhouette, it gets a new LED headlamp design and new colours: Blackstorm Metallic and Cosmic Blue Metallic. It also gets grey wheels with silver-coloured frame and silver-finished engine.

The R 1250 GS will be available in two variants: R 1250 GS Exclusive and R 1200 GS HP. The Exclusive edition comes in a black shade with black anodised engine and suspension components.

The HP edition meanwhile gets the de rigeur white, red and blue livery with black engine and suspension accents and golden spoke wheels. With the HP variant you can also opt for the off-road suspension package that adds more suspension travel.

On the features front the bike gets a new 6.5-inch colour TFT instrument console.

Electronics include two riding modes (road and rain), hill assist, ABS and hill start control. BMW offers separate electronic packages too that adds more riding modes.



New motor:

This is the biggest update the 2019 R 1250 GS gets. The boxer-twin motor has the engine capacity up from 1170cc to 1254cc, achieved by increasing both the bore and stroke. The big update here is the introduction of variable valve timing that BMW calls ‘ShiftCam’.

Two separate cam profiles at low to midrange and top-end allows for optimum performance across the rev range. The motor also gets changes to the intake valve angle for a more optimal air fuel mixture.

Together these changes allow the new motor to make more power and torque. It makes 134PS at 7750rpm, up 11PS from the previous 123PS power output. Torque too is up by 18Nm. It is 143Nm mow, compared to the previous 125Nm. Despite being more powerful, the motor is 4 per cent more fuel efficient and a lot more refined as well.

Another update that will be important for us Indians is the introduction of a second knock sensor that allows the motor to run smoothly on lower octane fuel. The six-speed gearbox also gets a slipper clutch as standard fitment.



The new 2019 bikes are yet to be launched internationally so we can expect them to be launched here only by next year. Watch this space for more.

Source: zigwheels.com