Zooey: A New Edition To Delhi’s Nightlife

The capital’s bustling nightlife has added another name to its list. Zooey, a culinary bar, recently opened its doors to patrons in South Delhi’s Defence Colony. With its entry into the hospitality industry, Zooey brings forth an exotic menu consisting of exquisite cocktails and delectable food, providing a one-of-a-kind experience to its audience.

Spread across two floors with indoor and outdoor seating, Zooey; A Culinary Bar, is vibrant and caters to both lovers of music with its indoor lounge, and a top-floor open air seating that caters to those looking for a quiet evening under the stars.

Zooey offers Pan-Asian, European and Mediterranean Cuisines

Zooey is the brainchild of Vishnu Midha and Prem Chugh who come with a legacy of over 11 years in the hospitality industry, of successfully running Uber Lounge at Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi. With their expertise in running multiple businesses, international culinary exposure and management skills, they aim to provide their audience with a veteran experience that is a perfect amalgamation of contemporary, yet fine dining.

The food menu comprises succulent flavors across Pan-Asian, European and Mediterranean cuisines providing a wide variety of exotic food offerings. The flavorful cocktails have been curated by renowned mixologist and entrepreneur Yangdup Lama, making this one of the finest culinary bars in the city.

