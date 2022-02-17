Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Will Novak Djokovic Take Adar Poonawalla's Advice? Here's What SII CEO Told Serbian Great - VIDEO

Novak Djokovic is unvaccinated against coronavirus and has maintained that he is willing to miss out on future Grand Slams than be forced to take the jab.

Will Novak Djokovic Take Adar Poonawalla's Advice? Here's What SII CEO Told Serbian Great - VIDEO
Adar Poonawalla, left, wants to see Novak Djokovic, right, win more Grand Slam titles. Composite: File, AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:11 pm

Novak Djokovic is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play. But his fans are not yet ready to see their favourite tennis superstar miss Grand Slam tournaments. (More Tennis News)

On Thursday, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla urged Djokovic to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In a tweet, Poonawalla wrote: "I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind."

Poonawalla, whose Pune-based firm manufactures Covishield, also shared a video of himself playing tennis.

"In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has remained unvaccinated against coronavirus and has maintained that he is willing to miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to take the jab.

Earlier this week, speaking to the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted he is not vaccinated and said that missing the next two Majors and other tournaments is "the price that I am willing to pay."

"I understand the consequences of my decision," Djokovic added. "I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment."

Last month, Djokovic was prevented from participating in the Australian Open tournament due to his unvaccinated status.

The 34-year-old Serbian was detained and eventually deported from Australia for failing to meet that country's strict vaccination requirements.

He was the hot favourite to win the season-opening Grand Slam, where he has won the title nine times, and become the first male player to win 21 Majors.

But, in his absence, Rafael Nadal won the honours, breaking a three-man tie, which also involved Roger Federer.

