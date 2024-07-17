Tennis

Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16

Rafael Nadal holds the superior head-to-head record against the Cameron Norrie, winning four of the five matches played. The Swedish Open round of 16 will mark their sixth clash. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the tennis game live

Rafael Nadal Swedish Open 2024 AP Photo
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Leo Borg of Sweden in their men's singles match at the Nordea Open Tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday July 16, 2024. Photo: (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
Rafael Nadal will face the World No.2 Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 at the 2024 Swedish Open on July 18, Thursday. (More Tennis News)

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been playing sporadically this season due to injuries. However, Nadal returned to singles action at the Nordea Open after one and half months with a 6-3, 6-4 victory on clay over Leo Borg, the 21-year-old son of Swedish great Bjorn Borg, in the round of 32.

On the other hand, Cameron Norrie defeated No. 102-ranked Jozef Kovalik 7-6, 6-4 in Bastad to reach the Round of 16.

After beating Leo Borg, Nadal said, “for me it has been a huge honor to play against the son of one of the biggest legends in the history of our sport. I think he played quite well, he has a future in front so I wish him all the very best.”

Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Head-To-Head

Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie did not face each other until 2021 at top level. However, despite career setbacks, the Spaniard holds the superior head-to-head record against the former British world no.1, winning four of the five matches played.

When is Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie, Swedish Open Round of 16?

Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie, Swedish Open round of 16 match will be played on July 18, Thursday at the Bastad Tennis Stadium. 

*Match start timing is not yet decide, will be updated here soon

Where to watch Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie, Swedish Open Round of 16?

The Swedish Open 2024, Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Round of 16 match will not be telecast live in India. The Live streaming for the same will be available on Tennis TV.

