Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs New Zealand Super 12 Clash Live

England face New Zealand in a crucial tie on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. This is a do-or-die game for the Brits as a win will keep their hopes alive for a semifinal berth but a loss will mean they will pack their bags and head home.



On the other hand, a win for New Zealand will ensure semifinal qualification and they will become the first team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to qualify for the semis. (More Cricket News)

England began their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in style, defeating Afghanistan by five wickets. Next was Ireland and many expected it to be a routine win for the Brits. However, Ireland delivered one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, defeating England by five runs. The washed-out match with Australia has now put England in a tricky position to qualify for the semifinals.

England’s batting lineup hasn’t been fully tested as both their encounters have either been low scoring or have been hindered by rain and DLS intervention. Sam Curran has picked up seven wickets in two games with the best bowling figures of 5/10 against the Afghans. The English bowling lineup has shown its wrath in both games, picking up 20 wickets in two games.

Pacer Mark Wood has also enjoyed fruitful spells against Afghanistan and Ireland, picking a total of five wickets in two games. The duo will once again hope to upset the high-flying batting department of New Zealand.

It can be argued that New Zealand has been the best side in the tournament so far. They humiliated Australia in the opening game and carried on their dominant display against Sri Lanka. Their second game, which was against Afghanistan was abandoned due to Melbourne’s notorious weather.

With two wins and a point shared, New Zealand are comfortably placed for a semifinal spot and need win just one of the two games to qualify for the semis.

The Kiwi batting lineup is firing on all cylinders with opener Devon Conway scoring 92 in the first game and Glenn Phillips scoring a ton against the Lankan tigers. Finn Allen also had a blasting knock of 42 of 16 balls against the Aussies and will look to replicate such innings against Jos Butler’s side.

Captain Kane Williamson has struggled in the two games and he will be hoping to get some runs under his belt before the knockout stages of the tournament begin. There is a 100% chance of rain in Brisbane on Tuesday but thankfully showers have been predicted in the morning and early afternoon.

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.