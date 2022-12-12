Monday, Dec 12, 2022
ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters Edge Past Bengaluru FC

ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters Edge Past Bengaluru FC

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Apostolos Giannou scored for Kerala Blasters to ensure a win over Bengaluru FC.

Dimitris Diamantakos scored his fifth goal in five games as KBFC edged out another victory.
Dimitris Diamantakos scored his fifth goal in five games as KBFC edged out another victory. Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 8:26 am

Kerala Blasters FC reached a landmark after notching their fifth successive win in the Indian Super League with a 3-2 result against Bengaluru FC here on Sunday. (More Football News)

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and substitute Apostolos Giannou were on target for the Blasters.  Sunil Chhetri got off the mark this season for the Blues, and Javi Hernandez scored his third goal of the season but Bengaluru FC fell to their sixth defeat of the season.

Marko Leskovic, Dimitrios Diamantakos and substitute Apostolos Giannou were on target for the Blasters. Sunil Chhetri got off the mark this season for the Blues, and Javi Hernandez scored his third goal of the season but Bengaluru FC fell to their sixth defeat of the season.

