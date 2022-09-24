IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Creates Sixes Record - Stats Highlights

Rohit Sharma set the record for most sixes in Twenty-20 Internationals. The Indian skipper reached this milestone by hitting the first six off right-arm fast-medium bowler Josh Hazlewood during his unbeaten 46-run knock in the second match of the three-match series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on Friday (September 23). (Scorecard | Cricket News)

The right-hand opening batter’s 173rd six came in the 130th innings of his 138th Twenty-20 International match. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who smashed 172 sixes in 117 innings of 121 matches, held the previous record.

The 35-year-old batter from Nagpur smashed 144 sixes in 87 innings of 92 matches in India’s win while he hit 28 sixes in 41 innings of 43 matches in India’s defeat. He hit three sixes in one tied match and one six in two abandoned matches.

Rohit Sharma’s 100 sixes came in 89 innings of 97 matches while not leading the Indian team while he smashed 76 sixes in 41 innings of 41 matches while leading the side.

Rohit Sharma’s 10 sixes during his 43-ball 118-run knock against Sri Lanka at Indore on December 22, 2017 is the Indian record for most sixes hit in an innings in the shortest format of the game.

MOST SIXES IN TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS

(Batter - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - S/R - 100 - 50 - 0 - Sixes)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 138 - 130 - 17 - 3677 - 32.53 - 118 - 141.26 - 4 - 28 - 8 - 176;

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 121 - 117 - 7 - 3497 - 31.79 - 105 - 135.80 - 2 - 20 - 3 - 172;

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 79 - 75 - 7 - 1899 - 27.92 - 117 - 137.50 - 2 - 14 - 4 - 124;

Eoin Morgan (England) - 115 - 107 - 21 - 2458 - 28.58 - 91 - 136.17 - 0 - 14 - 3 - 120;

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 94 - 94 - 11 - 2908 - 35.03 - 172 - 145.91 - 2 - 17 - 7 - 119.