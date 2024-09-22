Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Both Teams Eyeing Season's First Win
Kerala Blasters players ahead of their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash against East Bengal, in Kochi on Sunday (September 22). Photo: X/Kerala Blasters FC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate game in Indian Super League 2024-25's matchday 2, to be played between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (September 22). Both teams suffered narrow defeats in their respective opening encounters of the season, and will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.