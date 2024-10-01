Football

Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics

Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 and prolonged the latter’s miserable start to the English Premier League on Monday. Southampton remains without a win after six games and is tied on one point at the bottom of the table with Wolverhampton. The run marks the newly promoted side’s worst start to a league since 1998. Brazilian striker Evanilson got his first goal for the Cherries and Antoine Semenyo starred, scoring one and making another as Bournemouth plundered all three goals in a rampant first 45 minutes.