Why India And Zimbabwe Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In IND-W Vs ZIM-W 1st T20I

India and Zimbabwe players honoured Sarah Dambanevana with black armbands and a minute's silence
The 36-year-old was Zimbabwe's pioneering female international umpire
ICC and Zimbabwe Cricket paid tribute to her legacy
India and Zimbabwe players wore black armbands during the first T20I in Raipur on Friday to pay tribute to former Zimbabwe cricketer and umpire Sarah Dambanevana.
A minute's silence was also observed before the match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium following her death at 36.
Dambanevana passed away in Harare on Monday after a brief illness. Zimbabwe Cricket said she had been receiving hospital care following a medical procedure in March.
She represented Zimbabwe as a fast bowler from 2009 to 2014 before moving into officiating. In 2022, she became the first Zimbabwean woman to join the ICC Development Umpires Panel.
Dambanevana later officiated at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. She also became the first Zimbabwean woman to umpire a World Cup final when she officiated in the India-England final at the 2023 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
The ICC recorded 72 senior international matches in her umpiring career, while Zimbabwe Cricket put the figure at 63.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sarah Dambanevana. Sarah’s journey from representing Zimbabwe on the field of play to making history as an international umpire was an inspiration, and her achievements helped pave the way for more women to pursue careers in cricket officiating."
"Her contribution to the game will be remembered with great respect, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. On behalf of the ICC, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the Zimbabwe cricket community during this difficult time,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.