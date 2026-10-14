Why Are Umpires Wearing Black Armbands In IND Vs WI 4th T20I? Explained

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Why are umpires wearing black armbands in IND vs WI 4th T20I? The officials paid tribute to former Zimbabwean cricketer and umpire Sarah Dambanevana, who died aged 36

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Why Are Umpires Wearing Black Armbands In IND Vs WI 4th T20I? Explained
India's Axar Patel, third left, celebrate with teammates the wicket of West Indies' Jewel Andrew during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Summary of this article

  • Umpires wore black armbands during the India vs West Indies 4th T20I to honour former Zimbabwean cricketer and umpire Sarah Dambanevana

  • Dambanevana passed away at the age of 36 on October 12, 2026

  • She became the first Zimbabwean woman to join the ICC Development Umpires Panel in 2022

India and West Indies are facing each other in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. With the series reaching a crucial stage, attention has also turned to the black armbands worn by match officials during the contest.

In cricket, black armbands are traditionally worn as a mark of mourning and respect following the death of a player, official or other prominent figure associated with the sport. The gesture honours their contribution and allows the cricketing community to express its condolences.

Also Check: IND Vs WI Live Score, 4th T20I

Why Are Umpires Wearing Black Armbands In IND Vs WI 4th T20I?

The umpires are wearing black armbands to pay tribute to Sarah Dambanevana, the former Zimbabwe women's cricketer and international umpire who passed away at the age of 36. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed her death on October 12, following a period of illness. The International Cricket Council also expressed its condolences and recognised her contribution to the game.

Dambanevana represented Zimbabwe as a fast bowler before transitioning into umpiring. In 2022, she became the first woman from Zimbabwe to join the ICC Development Umpires Panel. She later officiated at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

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India's Prince Yadav, left, celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, right, during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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KL Rahul celebrating after scoring a century during India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2026. - BCCI/X

She also made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean woman to officiate in a Cricket World Cup final, standing in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup final in January 2023.

Dambanevana officiated in 72 senior international matches during her career, including men's T20Is, women's T20Is and women's ODIs. Her passing is a significant loss for Zimbabwean cricket, and the black armbands serve as a mark of respect for her legacy and contribution to the sport.

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