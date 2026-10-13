Saracens Sack Rugby Player Involved In Ben Stokes' Nightclub Brawl After Latest Controversy

Saracens dismissed Totoa Auvaa with immediate effect after a recent incident was investigated
Auvaa was a member of Saracens' senior men’s academy
He had earlier been involved in a nightclub altercation last summer with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson
English rugby club Saracens have sacked Totoa Auvaa with immediate effect following an investigation into a recent incident.
Auvaa was also involved in a nightclub altercation with cricketers Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson last summer, where the 21-year-old rugby player threw a punch at Atkinson. However, Auvaa missed, and the punch struck a security guard who required immediate medical attention.
Following that incident, Stokes and Atkinson were both suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), missing out on the second Test against New Zealand in the three-match series. This sparked a chain reaction that eventually culminated in Stokes' retirement from Test cricket.
“Saracens can confirm that Totoa Auvaa, a member of the senior men’s academy, has left the club with immediate effect. Following an incident this weekend, the club has determined that his conduct falls short of the standards expected of everyone who represents Saracens, both on and off the pitch," the club said in a statement on its official website.
“We take our responsibilities to our supporters, young people and partners seriously, and we remain committed to upholding the standards of conduct expected across the club. We will not be making any further comment on this matter," the statement added.
'Stokes Not Be Blamed'
ECB conducted their own independent investigation into the incident and found that Stokes and Atkinson breached the contractual obligation, but they were not to be blamed for the 'violent conduct.'
“No blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub," the ECB said. “Stokes was not involved in the altercation and did not witness either incident. The evidence the ECB has seen demonstrates that Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion."