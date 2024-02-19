Why Are Elections Being Delayed In Jammu and Kashmir?

BJP had strategically marketed a big lie that the abolition of Article 370 and 35A of the constitution and the scrapping of statehood for J&K was intended to help the fight against terrorism, promote economic development and make the people of the erstwhile state true Indians. Six years on, J&K finds itself grappling with a challenging landscape where its economy is in recession, and its political sphere in disarray. The region now faces the harsh realities of the economic downturn, impacting the livelihoods of its people.

Jammu and Kashmir is certain to encounter the same situation as Manipur. The widespread violence and civil unrest in Manipur have been attributed, in part, to perceived negligence by the Indian Union in initiating a robust democratic process. A lack of inclusive political engagement and failure to address local grievances contributed to the escalation of conflict. In the context of J&K, delaying or mishandling democratic processes could lead to similar consequences. Does J&K possess the resilience to withstand another cycle of violence, considering the historical implications and impact on its communities?