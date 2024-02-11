Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that several legislators from both the Upper and Lower Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature departed from Lucknow on buses to visit the recently constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maurya called themselves 'Ram bhakts' (devotees of Lord Ram) as they left for the holy city.

He added that Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana and Chairman of state Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh were also going to Ayodhya.