Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Bashes Shinde For Allegedly Copying From Their Proposed Symbols

In a serious allegation, Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, currently known as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray wrote a 12 point letter to the Election commission accusing it of bias in favour of Eknath Shinde.

As per the reports of NDTV, Thackeray-led faction mentioned in the letter that the EC had uploaded the choice of names and symbols in its website proposed by team Uddhav “possibly even before [Team Shinde] had submitted his own list.” As per the allegations, this gave Shinde the chance to copy from the choices submitted by the Balasaheb scion.

This development comes in the backdrop of the faction's decision to move to the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the October 8 order of the EC freezing the party name and election symbol.

Also Read| Mashal vs Dhal-talwar: Will Shiv Sena's Faction Fight Lead To Its Fall?

For the upcoming by-poll elections of November 3 in Andheri East, Thackeray faction is going to use ‘Mashal’ or a ‘flaming torch’ as its symbol whereas Shinde faction, now known as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena may use the symbol of two shields and a sword. However, till now Shinde faction has not decided to fight the election as BJP is all set to fight Uddhav’s Sena in this turf.

Shinde Celebrating the New Symbol

Earlier, when both the factions was asked to submit their choice of symbols and names to the EC following its decision of not letting anybody hold the name of real Shiv Sena, Shinde’s claims for ‘Trishul', ‘Gada' (mace) and 'rising sun' as its poll symbols got rejected. EC cited the religious connotations of the symbol and instead allotted them ‘two swords and a shield'.

However, the simultaneous rejection and allocation brought happiness in Shinde camp as the new symbol has connotative connection with Chatrapati Shivaji, the undisputed leader of Marathi pride. Accepting and celebrating the decision of the EC, the newly anointed Maharashtra Chief Minister said, “Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is the Shiv Sena of the common man. We accept this decision of the EC.”

Bringing reference to Shivaji, he added, “We had given priority to the 'sun' symbol, but it approved swords and shield. This is the symbol of the old Shiv Sena...This is a Maharashtrian symbol. It is the symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mavalas (soldiers).”

The spokesperson of Shinde faction Sheetal Mhatre welcomed the new symbol as “blessing of Chhatrapati Shivaji” that will defeat the “evil powers”.

Happy but Unhappy Uddhav Faction

Interestingly, Uddhav-faction also celebrated their temporally allocated symbol ‘Mashal’ as the EC rejected their claims over ‘Trishul’ citing the same religious connotation ground.

The supporters of the faction took out a march with a flamed torch (Mashal) and visited Bal Thackeray's memorial at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area to pay tribute to the founding leader. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present in the march.

Since the EC’s decision to not demarcate the real Shiv Sena, Uddhav faction has been fuming. Minutes after the decision of the EC, Aditya Thackrey shot fresh salvo at Shinde and tweeted, “Khokewale" traitors committed this shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol.”

Earlier prior to the freezing of the symbol Uddhav wrote to the EC that they have “overwhelming majority in the organisational and legislative wing of the party as well as among the cadres.” The letter also cited 14 MLAs, 12 MLCs and 7 Lok Sabha MPs to strengthen its claims.

The latest letter to the EC, the political observers said is a part of Uddhav-faction’s strategy to reveal a bias face of the commission ahead of the assembly by polls, the first after the split in the party in five decades, to get the empathetic support of the constituents.