Two Get Life Term For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Girl In Rajasthan

A court here on Thursday sentenced two men to life imprisonment in the rape case of a 16-year-old girl in a hotel room in Jaipur over three years ago, a public prosecutor said.

A POCSO court here convicted Ravi Kumar Punia (38), resident of Kasni village in Jhanjunu district, and his aide Rupesh (28) of Thothi village of the same district, public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 35000 on Kumar and Rs 30,000 on Rupesh, he said.