Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 8 Critical

Injured people were quickly taken to various hospitals across the region, including Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru facilities. As of now, reports indicate that five patients admitted to Kanhangad District Hospital are in critical condition. In total, 33 individuals have been treated at the district hospital, while others were taken to Aishal Hospital, Arimala Hospital, and Sanjeevani Hospital, among others. Some patients were also sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur.