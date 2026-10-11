Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised the detention of protesters in Delhi, saying it was “unfortunate” that such incidents were taking place in a democracy. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was protesting on its own and that the Congress did not want to stop it. He added that the Congress and some INDIA bloc parties would pursue the issue separately, with their legislators expected to be in Delhi on Monday. Shivakumar said the party would fight for voters’ rights and seek to ensure that every voter in the country was protected and able to exercise their right to vote.