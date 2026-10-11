CJP Protest LIVE Updates: Dipke, Ranka, Das Released; Jantar Mantar On Alert

Rucha Pramanick
Rucha Pramanick
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CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi is on heightened security alert as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renews its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Follow live updates on the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, the status of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, police deployment, traffic diversions and political reactions.

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CEC Protest News LIVE
Cockroach Janata Party activist Abhijit Dipke and other members ANI
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is pressing ahead with its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, after party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released by an executive magistrate’s court on Sunday. The detentions came amid a major security operation in Delhi on Saturday that saw thousands of protesters and opposition leaders taken into custody, with restrictions imposed on transport and movement in parts of the capital. The United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over reports of mass detentions and urged authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly. India rejected the remarks as “unwarranted interference” in its internal affairs. Delhi Police has also issued a fresh traffic advisory warning of possible diversions at 30 locations on Sunday, depending on the law and order situation.
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CJP Protest LIVE: DSGMC Chief Condemns Protest At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), has condemned attempts to hold a protest at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, saying the incident had hurt Sikh sentiments. He said the gurdwara was a sacred place of worship and should not be turned into a political arena.

Kalka objected to protesters allegedly entering the premises to stage a demonstration and said the presence of police personnel in uniform inside the gurdwara was deeply distressing for the Sikh community. He maintained that while people were welcome to offer prayers at the shrine, protests were not permitted there.

Accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi of politicising the issue, Kalka warned against using the religious site for political purposes. His remarks came amid tensions surrounding the CJP protest and its fallout in the national capital.

Delhi Protest News: CJP To Hold Press Conference At 2 PM After Leaders’ Release 

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party would hold a press conference at 2 pm. The three leaders had been detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released after being produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Backs CJP’s Right To Protest, Says Congress Will Raise Voter Rights Issue

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticised the detention of protesters in Delhi, saying it was “unfortunate” that such incidents were taking place in a democracy. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was protesting on its own and that the Congress did not want to stop it. He added that the Congress and some INDIA bloc parties would pursue the issue separately, with their legislators expected to be in Delhi on Monday. Shivakumar said the party would fight for voters’ rights and seek to ensure that every voter in the country was protected and able to exercise their right to vote.

CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke, Ranka And Das Released

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released by an executive magistrate’s court, according to lawyer Ratna Singh and the Cockroach Janta Party’s official account on X.

The three leaders had been detained by Delhi Police ahead of the party’s planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.

The CJP had earlier said the leaders were awaiting the executive magistrate’s arrival after being held in detention for nearly 24 hours. The party subsequently announced their release on Sunday.

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