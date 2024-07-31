Art And The Artist: A Perverse Separation

Understandably, some of Munro’s readers have been engaged in a salvage operation since her daughter’s revelations. One exculpatory essay argued that the revelations weren’t revelations at all since her stories were full of lives pockmarked by silences and deceptions. Munro had been hiding in plain sight all along. “There will be talk of whether Alice’s statue should remain up, metaphorically, in the face of all this. I think it can—what I’ve been trying to tell you is I think I know these stories better now than I did before because of this revelation.” In this view, Munro’s real life triangle with her paedophile husband and her abused daughter becomes the Ur-story that clarifies and glosses her work. This is an apologia rather than a reckoning, but in its willingness to relate the life to the work, it is, at least, a beginning.