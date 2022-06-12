2 Killed, 2 Injured As Bike Falls Into Roadside Gorge In UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many injured on Saturday when their motorcycle fell into a roadside gorge in this district, police said.



According to police, the accident took place in Kalinjar police station area.



Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Pratap Patel said the accident took place in the morning when Vishnu Yadav (20), Puttu Pal (21), Naresh and Nitesh were returning from a marriage function to their Motiyari village on same motorcycle.



The accident took place when the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle, and it fell into a roadside gorge, Patel said.



The police took the injured to community hospital, where doctors declared Yadav and Pal dead. The two injured were sent to the district hospital, the SHO said.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Patel said, adding none of the victims were wearing helmets.