IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: India Aim To Seal Series Vs South Africa In Guwahati

India are aiming for a rare T20I series win against South Africa on home soil. Get live scores and updates of IND vs SA, second T20I match.
A central Indian community marks its devotion to Ram by tattooing his name all over their bodies as a protest against caste oppression. But their youth are abandoning the tradition as it impedes their social acceptance.
A creative peep into the last hours of the Asura king Ravan after he is vanquished in the epic battle of Ramayan
Residents of Bisrakh, a village in Uttar Pradesh, claim to have descended from the Demon King and do not celebrate Dussehra
The descendants of Mahishasura, found in the Gumla, Lohardaga, Palamu and Latehar districts of Jharkhand, do not know about Ram’s victory over Asurs
Millions, who may not agree with Ram’s ideals, engage with his story, which calls upon them to confront their own behaviour
India will be chasing their first ever victory over South Africa in the shortest format at home soil and a win will seal it on Sunday in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India have won the first game in Thiruvananthapuram. The ongoing series was originally planned as the final tune-up for Rahul Dravid's team but Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the remaining two T20Is and the subsequent T20 World Cup Down Under has now thrown more questions than answers. While KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have been doing well with the bat, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would like their bat do the talking in Guwahati. Indian bowling will once again depend on Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel for wickets. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma would hope that they put up a much-improved show and also the toss of the coin comes in his favour so as to test the Indian batting up front. Follow IND vs SA, second T20I live.
An overcast sky has made organisers and fans anxious, bringing back memories of the last international cricket match at the venue that had to be abandoned after heavy rain. The last international fixture at Barsapara Stadium here was an India-Sri Lanka T20 match on January 5, 2020, which was called off due to persistent rain. The regional meteorological centre has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower for Guwahati on Sunday.
The seasoned Mohammad Shami, who is in the World Cup squad as stand-by, is not here for the South Africa series. Shami has recovered from COVID-19 and has more chances of making it to Australia because of his experience Down Under.
Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
