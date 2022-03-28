'CODA' Wins Oscar For Best Picture The film 'CODA' wins third Acadamy for the night with Best Picture catagory. The team of the film looks ecstatic as they took the stage. The team thanked the Academy for realising the importance of love and family in these tough times.

Jessica Chastain Wins Oscar For Best Actress In Leading Role Actress Jessica Chastain wins Oscar of Best Actress in leading role for her work in the film 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'. hThe award was presented by legandary actor Anthony Hopkins.

' The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Wins Oscar in Make-up And Hair Styling The movie won its first Oscar in the catagory of Best Make Up and Hair Styling.

Will Smith Wins Oscar For Best Actor Actor Will Smith wins Oscar for Best Actor for his titular role in the movie 'King Richard'. The actor gets teary eyed as he draws parallel between his life and that of Richard William. Thanks Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with their family.

Oscars Pays Tribute to 'Pulp Fiction' Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman grace stage to celebrate 28 years of the iconic film. They also announce nominations for leading actor.

Jane Campion Wins Oscar For Best Director Director Jane Campion wins her second Oscar for the film 'The Power of The Dog'.

Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Their First Oscar Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscar For Original Song For 'No Time To Die'



'Dune' Wins Oscar For Achievement in Production Design Dune wins yet again and this time for achievement in Production Design.

Oscars Night Remembers Betty White, Sidney Poitier Amongst others A section of the night was dedicated to remembering members of the film industries from around the world, who passed away. Names included Betty White, Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Clarence Williams III, Norman Lloyd amongst many others.

Academy Award Pays tribute to the film ' The Godfather' A tribute video played to give tribute to iconic film ' The Godfather' on its 50th anniversary. Actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino along with director Francis Ford Copppola grace the stage and receive standing ovation.

'Summer Of Soul...' Wins Oscar For Best Documentary Feature 'Summer of Soul...(Or When Revolution Could Not Be Televised'), wins Academy award for Best Documentary Feature.

'Dune' Wins Oscar for Achievement in Film Editing Joe Walker accepts Oscar for Best Film Editing for his work in the film 'Dune'.

Billie Eilish, Finneas Perform 'No Time To Die' On Stage Singers and song writers Billie Eilish and Finneas perform 'No Time To Die' on stage as Oscars pays tribute to James Bond film franchise.

Hanz Zimmer Wins Oscar For Best Original Score 'Hanz Zimmer wins award for Best Original Score for the film 'Dune'. However, he wasn't present at the ceremony to receive the award.

Sian Hedar Wins Oscar For Best Adapted Screenplay Sian Hedar wins her first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film 'CODA'. She brought on stage a sign language expert to express her gratitude to the deaf community.

Kenneth Branagh Wins Oscar For Best Original Screenplay Eight Time nominee Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay for the film 'Belfast'

Artists Perform Popular Track 'Bruno' Live For The First Time The popular track from the movie 'Encanto' performed by singers during the ongoing 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Jenny Beavan Wins Oscar For Best Costume Design This is the second Oscar for Jenny Beavan as she receives the award for her work in the film 'Cruella'.

'The Long Goodbye' Wins The Oscar For Live Action Short Film Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia receive the award.

Oscar Shows Support To Ukraine A message displayed on stage at the ongoing Academy Award Function urged everyone to show support to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The message ended with hashtag 'Stand With Ukraine'.

Oscar For Best International Feature Film Won By 'Drive My Car' (Japan) Director Ryesuke Hamaguchi accepted the Academy Award for his film 'Drive My Car'.

Actor Troy Kotsur Wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film 'CODA'. He is the second deaf man to win the Oscar. The award was presented by 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn.

Oscar For Best Short Film (Animated) Won By The Windshield Wiper Alberto Mieglo and Leo Sanchez recieved Academy Award for Best Short Film, for their movie 'The Windshield Wiper'.

Oscar For Best Animated Feature won by 'Encanto'. The Academy award in the Best Animated Feature is won by the film 'Encanto'. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer accept the award.

Academy Award For Best Documentary Short Subject Won by Queen Of Basketball Ben Proudfoot won Oscar for his film 'Queen Of Basketball' in Best Documentary Short category.

Oscar For Best Cinematography Goes To 'Dune' Greig Fraser received the Academy Award for his work in 'Dune'

Oscar For Best Sound Goes to 'Dune' The Academy Award For Best Sound won by Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett receive the Oscar.