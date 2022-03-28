Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
94th Academy Award Night Ends On A High Note With 'CODA' Winning Best Picture Award

The 94th Academy Awards have started at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. The awards are being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony started with Beyonce's performance of 'Be Alive' from the movie 'King Richard'.

94th Academy Award Night Ends On A High Note With 'CODA' Winning Best Picture Award
The 94th Academy Awards are taking place at Dolby Theatre.

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 9:28 am

The Oscar Award ceremony is taking place at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 9:09 AM

    'CODA' Wins Oscar For Best Picture

    The film 'CODA' wins third Acadamy for the night with Best Picture catagory. The team of the film looks ecstatic as they took the stage. The team thanked the Academy for realising the importance of love and family in these tough times. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 9:01 AM

    Jessica Chastain Wins Oscar For Best Actress In Leading Role

    Actress Jessica Chastain wins Oscar of Best Actress in leading role for her work in the film 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'. hThe award was presented by legandary actor Anthony Hopkins.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:53 AM

    ' The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Wins Oscar in Make-up And Hair Styling

    The movie won its first Oscar in the catagory of Best Make Up and Hair Styling.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:46 AM

    Will Smith Wins Oscar For Best Actor

    Actor Will Smith wins Oscar for Best Actor for his titular role in the movie 'King Richard'. The actor gets teary eyed as he draws parallel between his life and that of Richard William. Thanks Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with their family. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:38 AM

    Oscars Pays Tribute to 'Pulp Fiction'

    Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman grace stage to celebrate 28 years of the iconic film. They also announce nominations for leading actor.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:32 AM

    Jane Campion Wins Oscar For Best Director

    Director Jane Campion wins her second Oscar for the film 'The Power of The Dog'. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:25 AM

    Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Their First Oscar

    Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscar For Original Song For 'No Time To Die'
     

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:23 AM

    'Dune' Wins Oscar For Achievement in Production Design

    Dune wins yet again and this time for achievement in Production Design.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:20 AM

    Oscars Night Remembers Betty White, Sidney Poitier Amongst others

    A section of the night was dedicated to remembering members of the film industries from around the world, who passed away. Names included Betty White, Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Clarence Williams III, Norman Lloyd amongst many others.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:04 AM

    Academy Award Pays tribute to the film ' The Godfather'

    A tribute video played to give tribute to iconic film ' The Godfather' on its 50th anniversary. Actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino along with director Francis Ford Copppola grace the stage and receive standing ovation. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 8:02 AM

    'Summer Of Soul...' Wins Oscar For Best Documentary Feature

    'Summer of Soul...(Or When Revolution Could Not Be Televised'), wins Academy award for Best Documentary Feature. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:53 AM

    'Dune' Wins Oscar for Achievement in Film Editing

    Joe Walker accepts Oscar for Best Film Editing for his work in the film 'Dune'.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:47 AM

    Billie Eilish, Finneas Perform 'No Time To Die' On Stage

    Singers and song writers Billie Eilish and Finneas perform 'No Time To Die' on stage as Oscars pays tribute to James Bond film franchise.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:44 AM

    Hanz Zimmer Wins Oscar For Best Original Score

    'Hanz Zimmer wins award for Best Original Score for the film 'Dune'. However, he wasn't present at the ceremony to receive the award.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:36 AM

    Sian Hedar Wins Oscar For Best Adapted Screenplay

    Sian Hedar wins her first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film 'CODA'. She brought on stage a sign language expert to express her gratitude to the deaf community.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:32 AM

    Kenneth Branagh Wins Oscar For Best Original Screenplay

    Eight Time nominee Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay for the film 'Belfast'

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:22 AM

    Artists Perform Popular Track 'Bruno' Live For The First Time

    The popular track from the movie 'Encanto' performed by singers during the ongoing 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:17 AM

    Jenny Beavan Wins Oscar For Best Costume Design

    This is  the second Oscar for Jenny Beavan as she receives the award for her work in the film 'Cruella'. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:14 AM

    'The Long Goodbye' Wins The Oscar For Live Action Short Film

    Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia receive the award.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:09 AM

    Oscar Shows Support To Ukraine

    A message displayed on stage at the ongoing Academy Award Function urged everyone to show support to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The message ended with hashtag 'Stand With Ukraine'.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:06 AM

    Oscar For Best International Feature Film Won By 'Drive My Car' (Japan)

    Director Ryesuke Hamaguchi accepted the Academy Award for his film 'Drive My Car'.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 7:02 AM

    Actor Troy Kotsur Wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

    Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film 'CODA'. He is the second deaf man to win the Oscar. The award was presented by 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:55 AM

    Oscar For Best Short Film (Animated) Won By The Windshield Wiper

    Alberto Mieglo and Leo Sanchez recieved Academy Award for Best Short Film, for their movie 'The Windshield Wiper'.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:55 AM

    Oscar For Best Animated Feature won by 'Encanto'.

    The Academy award in the Best Animated Feature is won by the film 'Encanto'. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer accept the award.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:50 AM

    Academy Award For Best Documentary Short Subject Won by Queen Of Basketball

    Ben Proudfoot won Oscar for his film 'Queen Of Basketball' in Best Documentary Short category. 

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:47 AM

    Oscar For Best Cinematography Goes To 'Dune'

    Greig Fraser received the Academy Award for his work in 'Dune'

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:42 AM

    Oscar For Best Sound Goes to 'Dune'

    The Academy Award For Best Sound won by Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett receive the Oscar.

  • 28 Mar 2022 / 6:36 AM

    The Oscar For Supporting Actress Goes To Ariana Debose For West Side Story

    Ariana Debose accepeted awardFor Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story 

Oscars 94th Academy Awards
