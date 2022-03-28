The 94th Academy Awards have started at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. The awards are being hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony started with Beyonce's performance of 'Be Alive' from the movie 'King Richard'.
The film 'CODA' wins third Acadamy for the night with Best Picture catagory. The team of the film looks ecstatic as they took the stage. The team thanked the Academy for realising the importance of love and family in these tough times.
Actress Jessica Chastain wins Oscar of Best Actress in leading role for her work in the film 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'. hThe award was presented by legandary actor Anthony Hopkins.
The movie won its first Oscar in the catagory of Best Make Up and Hair Styling.
Actor Will Smith wins Oscar for Best Actor for his titular role in the movie 'King Richard'. The actor gets teary eyed as he draws parallel between his life and that of Richard William. Thanks Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with their family.
Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman grace stage to celebrate 28 years of the iconic film. They also announce nominations for leading actor.
Director Jane Campion wins her second Oscar for the film 'The Power of The Dog'.
Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscar For Original Song For 'No Time To Die'
Dune wins yet again and this time for achievement in Production Design.
A section of the night was dedicated to remembering members of the film industries from around the world, who passed away. Names included Betty White, Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Clarence Williams III, Norman Lloyd amongst many others.
A tribute video played to give tribute to iconic film ' The Godfather' on its 50th anniversary. Actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino along with director Francis Ford Copppola grace the stage and receive standing ovation.
'Summer of Soul...(Or When Revolution Could Not Be Televised'), wins Academy award for Best Documentary Feature.
Joe Walker accepts Oscar for Best Film Editing for his work in the film 'Dune'.
Singers and song writers Billie Eilish and Finneas perform 'No Time To Die' on stage as Oscars pays tribute to James Bond film franchise.
'Hanz Zimmer wins award for Best Original Score for the film 'Dune'. However, he wasn't present at the ceremony to receive the award.
Sian Hedar wins her first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film 'CODA'. She brought on stage a sign language expert to express her gratitude to the deaf community.
Eight Time nominee Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay for the film 'Belfast'
The popular track from the movie 'Encanto' performed by singers during the ongoing 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
This is the second Oscar for Jenny Beavan as she receives the award for her work in the film 'Cruella'.
Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia receive the award.
A message displayed on stage at the ongoing Academy Award Function urged everyone to show support to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The message ended with hashtag 'Stand With Ukraine'.
Director Ryesuke Hamaguchi accepted the Academy Award for his film 'Drive My Car'.
Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film 'CODA'. He is the second deaf man to win the Oscar. The award was presented by 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn.
Alberto Mieglo and Leo Sanchez recieved Academy Award for Best Short Film, for their movie 'The Windshield Wiper'.
The Academy award in the Best Animated Feature is won by the film 'Encanto'. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer accept the award.
Ben Proudfoot won Oscar for his film 'Queen Of Basketball' in Best Documentary Short category.
Greig Fraser received the Academy Award for his work in 'Dune'
The Academy Award For Best Sound won by Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett receive the Oscar.
Ariana Debose accepeted awardFor Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story