United States

United Methodist Church Votes Yes To LGBTQ Clergy And Same-Sex Marriage

The UMC overturned its decades-old prohibition and changed its stance on homosexuality. The church's highest legislative body passed multiple rules, including the repeal of the ban on gay clergy and the penalties associated with conducting same-sex marriages.

Advertisement

AP
Rev. Andy Oliver, Pastor of Allendale UMC in St. Petersburg, Florida, left, and David Meredith wipe away tears after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference on May 1, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

The United Methodist Church (UMC) overturned its four-decade-long prohibition on gay clergy, signaling a monumental shift in the church's stance on homosexuality.

There were longstanding divisions within the church regarding LGBTQ inclusion, with discussions even broaching the possibility of a schism to form two separate denominations.

Dating back to 1984, the UMC enacted a ban on "self-avowed practicing homosexuals" from clergy membership and subsequently included the performance or celebration of same-sex unions as chargeable offenses potentially leading to church trials, according to a timeline chronicling the church's LGBTQ history.

Angie Cox, left, and Joelle Henneman hug after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Angie Cox, left, and Joelle Henneman hug after an approval vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo: AP
info_icon

Over the years, the Methodist community engaged in intense debates, conflicts, and prayers regarding their position on gay clergy and LGBTQ members. However, Wednesday's vote by the church's highest legislative body marked a significant departure toward embracing acceptance and inclusivity.

Advertisement

With a decisive vote of 692-51, church leaders swiftly passed multiple rules, including the repeal of the ban on gay clergy and the penalties associated with conducting same-sex marriages, as reported by the United Methodist News service.

Following the vote, Hope Morgan Ward, a retired UMC bishop, offered a prayer for the church to serve as "peacemakers and servants," welcoming all individuals into the embrace of God.

According to Methodist news sources, members expressed jubilation, tears, and embraced one another after the historic decision.

United Methodist delegates listen to a debate during their General Conference meeting Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
United Methodist delegates listen to a debate during their General Conference meeting Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo: AP
info_icon

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Marilyn Murphy, an observer from the church's South Carolina conference, remarked to the news service, "We've been going on like this since the '70s and, finally, in just a brief few minutes with no debate, it was gone. And now we can get on about the business of the church."

Advertisement

Within the church, LGBTQ advocates celebrated the decision. Matt Patrick, co-pastor at the University United Methodist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, expressed profound emotion upon learning of the outcome.

File photo - null
Arizona Senate Votes To Repeal 1864 Abortion Law

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media