'This Is A Much More Powerful Term': Trump Boasts Of Greater Strength In Second Term At Kentucky Rally

Donald Trump claimed at a Kentucky rally that Google treats him with greater deference in his second term.
Trump urged voters to treat the US midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency.
The rally also featured Trump’s support for Republican candidate Ed Gallrein against Thomas Massie.
US President Donald Trump claimed that Google treats him with far greater deference during his second term than it did during his first presidency, saying the tech giant now “kisses my ass” as he highlighted his ability to reshape government policies and rename geographical landmarks.
Speaking at a rally in Kentucky while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections, Trump linked his increased influence to his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.
“I don’t think I could have done this in my first term. This is a much more powerful term,” Trump said. “Google wouldn’t have taken my call in the first. Now, they kiss my ass.”
Trump also claimed to have renamed a lake in Canada as “Lake America”, apparently referring to Lake Ontario. His remarks came as Republicans face concerns that voter dissatisfaction over economic pressures and the administration’s handling of the war with Iran could threaten their congressional majorities.
Trump Touts Executive Power, Seeks To Mobilise Republican Voters
Trump presented the geographical renaming initiative as an example of the influence he has acquired in his second term, arguing that he would not have been able to make similar changes during his first presidency. His administration’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America has become a prominent example of his approach to executive authority.
The US president has also sought to attach his name to prominent institutions, including the Kennedy Center.
At the Kentucky rally, Trump urged voters to treat the midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency, asking them to “pretend that I’m on the ballot”.
Republicans are facing growing voter dissatisfaction amid rising prices, tariffs and economic uncertainty linked to the prolonged conflict with Iran. Trump predicted that the war would end soon and that US petrol prices would subsequently fall below their earlier levels.
He also warned that a Democratic victory in the midterms would trigger an economic depression and made claims about the opposition party’s agenda that were not substantiated by its official platform.
Trump Backs Ed Gallrein In Challenge To Thomas Massie
The rally also served as a platform for Trump to promote Ed Gallrein, the Republican candidate seeking a seat in the US House of Representatives after defeating incumbent Thomas Massie in the Republican primary.
Massie has drawn Trump’s ire by pushing for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and opposing the war with Iran. Trump backed Gallrein in the primary contest and repeatedly criticised Massie during the campaign.
The contest reflects divisions within the Republican Party over the administration’s policies and the president’s influence over the party’s candidates. Trump’s appeal to voters to view the midterms as a verdict on his leadership comes as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress amid economic and foreign-policy concerns.