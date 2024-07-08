New Rocket Boy Launches India's First Hybrid Rocket, Space Zone India Now Valued At Rs 800 Crore

Anand Megalingam, a young and dynamic entrepreneur from Chennai, is making significant strides in India’s space technology industry with his innovative venture, Space Zone India. Anand’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in this field is an inspiring tale of perseverance and innovation.
Early Life and Education
Anand’s story begins in a middle-class family, with his father working as a tractor driver and his mother as a homemaker. Despite facing academic challenges during his initial college years, Anand’s passion for sports earned him a full scholarship to study Aeronautical Engineering. This decision proved pivotal, igniting his fascination with aerospace technology.
Reflecting on his journey, Anand recalls, "When I saw an airplane on the college campus, I was fascinated." His enthusiasm led him to participate in various competitions and conferences, where he gained recognition and accolades, including the prestigious Young Scientist Award.
Foundation of Space Zone India
In December 2021, undeterred by setbacks during his MS project, Anand founded Space Zone India with his father as a co-founder and 50% stakeholder. "My dad has been there from the beginning, supporting me through every challenge," Anand shares.
Innovations in Rocket Technology
Space Zone India focuses on advancing space technology and promoting education among students. The company’s innovative hybrid propulsion systems combine solid and liquid propulsion benefits, making rocket launches more cost-effective and eco-friendly.
In 2023, Space Zone India successfully launched India’s first hybrid rocket from Chennai. Anand reveals, "We are planning another rocket launch in August 2024, named Rhumi 1, which will have the reusable technique." This technology aims to make space launches more accessible and affordable, particularly for small satellite missions.
Mobile Launch Pad and Reusable Technology
Space Zone India is poised to achieve a major milestone in the field of space exploration with its upcoming demonstration of reusable rocket technology. Scheduled for August 24, 2024, this event will mark the mobile launch of a hybrid rocket from Thiruvidanthai coastal village in Chengalpet District, Tamil Nadu.
This demonstration will involve the launch of a hybrid rocket, highlighting Space Zone India's innovative approach to rocket technology. By integrating reusable components and leveraging mobile launch capabilities, the mission is set to underscore the organization's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.
Educational Initiatives
Space Zone India is committed to fostering education through aerodynamic workshops and satellite training programs. These initiatives provide hands-on training in drone technology, rocket and satellite development, and aeroplane engineering. The company has established multiple labs for schools and colleges in Chennai, enhancing the practical learning experience for students.
Future Plans and Vision
Anand’s vision for Space Zone India includes expanding rocket technology and educational programs, with ambitious revenue targets and new projects like Rhumi H, Rhumi 1, Rhumi 2, and Rhumi 3. "Our goal is to make space technology accessible and affordable while fostering innovation and education," Anand concludes.
Financial Growth and Recognition
Starting with an investment of Rs 1 lakh, Space Zone India has seen impressive financial growth, generating significant revenue and receiving recognition from the Prime Minister and other notable entities. The company is valued at around Rs 800 crores and is seeking additional funding for further development.
“Anand Megalingam’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and innovation. Space Zone India stands poised to revolutionize the space technology industry, making significant contributions to India’s position in the global space arena”.